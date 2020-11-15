 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, November 15, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly after 11am. High near 56. Breezy, with a southeast wind 14 to 23 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers between 8pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 43. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55.


