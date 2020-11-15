All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Mary Arnold
Mary Arnold served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Mary Evelyn Arnold
Born: May 6, 1940
Died: August 29, 2020
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Mary graduated from Keystone Joint High School in 1959. She then attended Oil City Hospital Nursing School and graduated as a registered nurse in 1962. She was a lifelong nurse and nurse educator.
She worked as a hospital nurse until entering the United States Air Force where she continued her nursing career.
Click here to view a full obituary.
