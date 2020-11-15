Carla Magrini Celebrates 40th Work Anniversary at Burns & Burns

CLARION, Pa. – Burns & Burns Insurance recently congratulated Carla Magrini on her 40th work anniversary.

(Pictured: Gene Burns and Carla Magrini)

Carla, a licensed insurance agent at the Clarion headquarters, has worked for four generations of the Burns family, beginning with founder Henry Burns. She specializes in life insurance, along with personal insurance lines, and is also a tax collector for the borough.

Burns & Burns Insurance celebrated Carla’s accomplishment by presenting her with a mantle clock, decorating her office, and sharing a delicious ice cream cake.

As Carla reflects on her journey with Burns & Burns, she cherishes the lasting friendships she has with her co-workers, both past and present. Carla is very much a people person and loves talking with her many clients who she has had the privilege to serve for many years, and more to come.

Burns & Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service, Trusted Choice agency recently celebrated its 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer full coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, events, weddings, AND MORE! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for ALL of your insurance needs!

