Clarion County Housing Authority: Blight and Homeownership

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion County Housing and Community Development Corporation works to establish a Blight Plan and aids in Homeownership programming throughout Clarion and Forest Counties.

In a continued effort to combat blight and improve our communities, the Clarion County Housing and Community Development Corporation (CCHCDC) intends to develop a comprehensive, countywide Blight Plan for Clarion County. The Clarion County Housing Authority’s nonprofit organization, CCHCDC, is currently working on developing a blight plan throughout Clarion County. The Comprehensive Blight Plan will involve an initial evaluation of blight in the County and include the following: identification and analysis of blight indicators, identification of areas with a high concentration of blight, identification of currently utilized blight tools throughout the County, and comparison of County data to other similar counties and regions.

The Comprehensive Blight Plan will cover the entire County of Clarion. Data will be utilized by CCHCDC to prioritize specific areas in need of immediate blight remediation and stabilization. In addition, the CCHCDC will utilize the data collected to determine the appropriate tools and resources necessary to remediate and stabilize areas with a concentration of blight.

This plan will not only benefit Clarion County and the surrounding areas, but it will aid in ongoing projects of CCHCDC. The Plan would be available to all those interested in and working on combating blight. Blight is such a major issue across the Commonwealth, affecting property values, decreasing the tax base, and discouraging new investment. By creating a blight property plan for the entire county, CCHCDC will be able to provide a coordinated, comprehensive approach to assist municipalities in dealing with this problem.

In addition to the plan focusing on blight throughout the County, the organization intends to offer training to code enforcement individuals along with offering this service to areas throughout the Clarion and Forest Counties.

In an effort to further their mission and to take steps in tackling blight, the CCHCDC was recently awarded $80,000.00 in PHARE funding. This funding will be used for blight rehabilitation, in conjunction with the HCV homeownership program. The Blight Rehabilitation and Homeownership Program will work with local banks to target two properties in Clarion County that are in foreclosure and/or considered blighted.

Once properties are acquired, the CCHCDC will procure for the rehabilitation of the properties to meet all Housing Quality Standards through the Department of Housing and Urban Development and any local codes and requirements. During rehabilitation of these properties, taxes and insurance will be fully funded. Homeownership Program participants will be targeted as potential buyers. These potential buyers will complete all requirements of the Homeownership Program including homeownership counseling, mortgage preapproval, and homebuyer general education. When all requirements are met, the CCHCDC and the Housing Authority caseworker will mentor the potential homebuyer through the process of a formal mortgage application, home inspections, and mortgage closing.

The Blight Rehabilitation and Homeownership Program will impact targeted communities through remediation of blighted properties and prompting neighborhood stabilization. CCHCDC will continue this trend by reinvesting the proceeds from the sale of the rehabilitated properties in other similar properties throughout the county. In theory, PHARE funding for this pilot program is likely to continue neighborhood stabilization and improvement for years to come.

In addition to aesthetics, the Blight Rehabilitation and Homeownership Program will serve as a catalyst for homeownership among low-income residents. CCHCDC will be assisting households, which may never have had the opportunity to fulfill the American Dream of owning their own home and ease the transition from renter to successful homeowner.

Currently, there are no programs focusing on combating blight in our County. Many property owners struggle to keep up with their aging homes and roughly 53% of structures were built prior to 1970. The aging, blighted structures prevalent in our area, paired with the number of households living below poverty and the absence of a shelter, CCHCDC and the Housing Authority have identified blight as a significant community need.

CCHCDC is on the forefront of combating blight throughout Clarion County. For more information or if you would like to get involved, please feel free to contact Penny Campbell at 814-226-8910 or by email at ccha@clarionhousing.com.

Contact: Penny Campbell, Executive Director

Voice/TTY: 814-226-8910

Fax: 814-226-6039

Email: ccha@clarionhousing.com

Website: www.clarionhousing.com

Facebook: @ClarionCountyHousingAuthority

