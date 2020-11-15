Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Pepper Soup

Enjoy this calming soup on a nice, fall day!

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef

6 cups water



1 can (28 ounces) tomato sauce1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained2 cups chopped green peppers1/4 cup packed brown sugar2 teaspoons salt2 teaspoons beef bouillon granules1 teaspoon pepper2 cups cooked long grain riceChopped fresh parsley, optional

Directions

-In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook and stir beef until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in next 8 ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until peppers are tender, about 30 minutes.

-Add cooked rice; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes longer. If desired, sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.