Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Pepper Soup
Sunday, November 15, 2020 @ 12:11 AM
Enjoy this calming soup on a nice, fall day!
Ingredients
2 pounds ground beef
6 cups water
1 can (28 ounces) tomato sauce
1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
2 cups chopped green peppers
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons beef bouillon granules
1 teaspoon pepper
2 cups cooked long grain rice
Chopped fresh parsley, optional
Directions
-In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook and stir beef until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in next 8 ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until peppers are tender, about 30 minutes.
-Add cooked rice; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes longer. If desired, sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley.
