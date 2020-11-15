 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Pepper Soup

Sunday, November 15, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Enjoy this calming soup on a nice, fall day!

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef
6 cups water

1 can (28 ounces) tomato sauce
1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
2 cups chopped green peppers
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons beef bouillon granules
1 teaspoon pepper
2 cups cooked long grain rice
Chopped fresh parsley, optional

Directions

-In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook and stir beef until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in next 8 ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until peppers are tender, about 30 minutes.

-Add cooked rice; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes longer. If desired, sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley.


