Clarion County Reports 19 New Coronavirus Cases

Sunday, November 15, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Lab photo COVID (1)HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there were 5,551 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported since 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, bringing the statewide total to 259,938.

There are 9,274 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 50 deaths as of the last report on Friday, November 13.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/14/20 – 5,551
11/13/20 – 5,531
11/12/20 – 5,488
11/11/20 – 4,711
11/10/20 – 4,361
11/09/20 – 3,402
11/08/20 – 2,909

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  1134 51 1185 31
Butler  2728 101 2829 43
Clarion 435 19 454 4
Clearfield  759 52 811 8
Crawford  953 45 998 5
Elk 321 14 335 3
Forest  24 2 26 1
Indiana  1682 45 1727 24
Jefferson 368 11 379 4
McKean 245 16 261 2
Mercer 1715 73 1788 30
Venango 523 12 535 1
Warren  99 9 108 1

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses, and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


