Clarion County Reports 19 New Coronavirus Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there were 5,551 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported since 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, bringing the statewide total to 259,938.

There are 9,274 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 50 deaths as of the last report on Friday, November 13.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/14/20 – 5,551

11/13/20 – 5,531

11/12/20 – 5,488

11/11/20 – 4,711

11/10/20 – 4,361

11/09/20 – 3,402

11/08/20 – 2,909

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 1134 51 1185 31 Butler 2728 101 2829 43 Clarion 435 19 454 4 Clearfield 759 52 811 8 Crawford 953 45 998 5 Elk 321 14 335 3 Forest 24 2 26 1 Indiana 1682 45 1727 24 Jefferson 368 11 379 4 McKean 245 16 261 2 Mercer 1715 73 1788 30 Venango 523 12 535 1 Warren 99 9 108 1

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

