Clarion County Reports 19 New Coronavirus Cases
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there were 5,551 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported since 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, bringing the statewide total to 259,938.
There are 9,274 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 50 deaths as of the last report on Friday, November 13.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days
11/14/20 – 5,551
11/13/20 – 5,531
11/12/20 – 5,488
11/11/20 – 4,711
11/10/20 – 4,361
11/09/20 – 3,402
11/08/20 – 2,909
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|1134
|51
|1185
|31
|Butler
|2728
|101
|2829
|43
|Clarion
|435
|19
|454
|4
|Clearfield
|759
|52
|811
|8
|Crawford
|953
|45
|998
|5
|Elk
|321
|14
|335
|3
|Forest
|24
|2
|26
|1
|Indiana
|1682
|45
|1727
|24
|Jefferson
|368
|11
|379
|4
|McKean
|245
|16
|261
|2
|Mercer
|1715
|73
|1788
|30
|Venango
|523
|12
|535
|1
|Warren
|99
|9
|108
|1
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses, and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.