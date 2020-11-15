Hearings for Three Woman Charged Following Brawl in Clarion Borough Set for Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Three Clarion women are facing hearings on Tuesday on charges related to a brawl that reportedly occurred in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate 26-year-old Brustina A. Rogers, 27-year-old Danielle Veron Musmanno, and 40-year-old Jennifer Lynn Knight are scheduled to stand for hearings in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:30 a.m. on November 17.

They each face the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

The charges stem from an altercation that occurred in Clarion Borough in June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:49 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Wilson Avenue for a report of a fight between neighbors.

At the scene, police spoke to Jennifer Knight, who reported that she was having a conversation with a known individual on the sidewalk in front of two residences when a second known individual came outside and told Knight that she “needed to take the conversation elsewhere.”

Knight told police that due to ongoing issues, an argument then began involving her, her daughter, Brustina Rogers, and Danielle Musmanno.

According to the complaint, a physical altercation broke out during the argument.

The complaint notes that Knight claims she was defending herself and her daughter during the altercation, as Rogers stated she would fight Knight’s daughter, too. Knight told police that due to being outnumbered, she obtained a broomstick and then picked up a baseball bat and chased the other individuals off of her property.

While speaking with officers, Knight said several times that she kept telling the individuals that she did not want to fight them because she respects them. However, Knight also stated she had no problem fighting and “getting this over with and worked out,” according to the complaint.

Police then went to the other residence and spoke to Rogers, Musmanno, and another individual.

According to the complaint, their version of the incident was basically the same, although Rogers stated she “was just trying to break up the fight.”

Musmanno told police she was also trying to break up the fight and was then assaulted. She stated Knight scratched her neck and punched her in the ear, the complaint states.

Police observed a large scratch on Musmanno’s neck.

The complaint also states that Knight refused medical treatment at the scene but did later go to Clarion Hospital where it was determined she had a sprained rib, a rib contusion, and a jaw contusion.

Police were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the incident.

The video showed Knight, her daughter, Rogers, and Musmanno arguing and an altercation beginning. The fight then went out of the view of the camera.

During the incident, there were numerous times all of the involved individuals could have gone inside their residences and the incident would have de-escalated, the complaint states.

The charges were filed against the three defendants through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on October 16.

