James “Jim” L. Murray

Sunday, November 15, 2020 @ 01:11 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

James “Jim” L. Murray, 82, of Oil City, died on Friday, November 13, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born on December 3, 1937, he was one of six children of the late John and Jennie Brandon Murray.   Jim served in the U.S. Navy for four years and was honorably discharged in October 1963.

On September 4, 1965, he married the love of his life, the former Carol Gold, who survives. They shared 64 years of marriage together.   He worked for Cylops, later Cytemp, for 30 years as a crane operator and then he moved into steel inspection.   Jim was a huge Steelers fan. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved spending time with his family and cats watching Jeopardy and quiz TV shows.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, is one son, David Joseph Murray of Oil City; and one brother, Jerry Murray, and numerous nieces and nephews.   Preceding him in death are his parents, two brothers Jack and Ron Murray, and two sisters Ramona Hartle and Janet Banta.

Per his request, there will be no visitation or services.
 
Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to the Venango County Humane Society.  
To leave a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.


