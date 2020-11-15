Local Man Behind Bars After Burglarizing Home, Threatening Victim

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a local man is behind bars after burglarizing a Washington Township home and threatening a victim.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 8:37 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, the arrestee – a known, 37-year-old Tionesta man – broke into a Washington Township Clarion County residence looking for the victim who lives at that residence. After not finding the victim at the residence, the arrestee left. He later located the victim and threatened him at another location.

An arrest warrant was issued for the known Tionesta man, and he was taken into custody on Saturday, November 14, and arraigned. Unable to post bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The victims are listed as a 26-year-old male and a 59-year-old female, both of Tionesta.

The property damage was listed as a door frame valued at $100.00.

The name of the accused was not released.

