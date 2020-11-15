Lois J. Prichard, 87, of Dempseytown, passed away in her home early in the morning of Friday, November 13, 2020.

Born June 6, 1933 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Edith (Jewell) Thomas. On April 13, 1952, she married the love of her life, Ralph L. Prichard, whom she shared 50 years with; he preceded her in death on December 1, 2002.

For 15 years, Lois worked as a Secretary at Samuel A. Breene’s Law Firm. She also co-owned and operated Ralph Prichard School Buses for Oil City School District with her husband for 50 years.

When she wasn’t working, Lois kept herself busy by being involved in her community. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Morris Chapter 14, the Oakland Grange 281, and the Venango Manor Auxiliary. She was also a faithful member of the Oakland United Methodist Church.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Dixie Lee Bontz and her husband, Greg, of Dempseytown; her five grandchildren, Haven Bontz of Cumberland, MD, Peyton Bontz of Slippery Rock, and Addison Bontz, Avry Bontz, and Emry Bontz, all of Dempseytown; her one great-grandson, Carter Bontz of Dempseytown; and her four brothers, Rev. Earl Thomas of Indianapolis, IN, Ted Thomas and his wife, Joyce, and Gordon Thomas and his wife, Elizabeth, both of Fort Pierce, FL, and Fred Thomas and his wife, Barbara, of Oil City.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by her two brothers, Randolph Thomas, and Joseph Thomas; and by her four sisters, Violet Rhoades, Evelyn Davis, Patricia Goodwin, and Dixie Marvin

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Funeral services for Lois will be held privately for the family with Rev. Lance Tucker, pastor of the Oakland United Methodist Church, officiating

A live stream of Lois’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am on Monday, November 16, 2020. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream.

Lois will be laid to rest in Bethel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF: P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

