Louise M. Sobina, 93, formerly of Innis St. Oil City, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday November 13, 2020 at Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

Born on March 22, 1927 in Oil City, she was one of seven children of the late Anthony & Louise (DiNucci) Martone. Louise was a 1945 graduate of Oil City High School, and had worked for National Fuel Gas in the accounting department for many years afterwards.

She married Stanley M. “Itchy’ Sobina in Our Lady Help of Christians Church on June 30, 1951. After 44 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on July 6, 1995.

Louise was a devout member of St. Stephen Parish, where she had been a greeter and volunteered in the school’s kitchen.She enjoyed cooking Italian and Polish food, Polka dancing with Itchy, sewing, planting flowers and decorating, spending time with family, organizing annual reunions in the park, and listening to good music, especially “Neapolitan” love songs. Her trip to Italy in 1975 to visit relatives was her fondest memory.

Louise’s kind smile and heart warming welcome was appreciated by all those who knew her. She was never at a loss to compliment everyone she encountered. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son, Stephen and his wife Susan of Pittsburgh, and a grandson, Michael S. Sobina of Oil City along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her eldest son, Michael and his wife Judy. Louise was the last surviving member of her immediate family and is probably enjoying a grand Martone reunion as you read this. Preceding her were three brothers, Peter, Anthony and Joseph, and three sisters, Josephine Miller, Helen Woodward and Arlene Topping.

Private Visitation will be held in the Reinsel Funeral Home due to Covid 19 restrictions.

A Mass of Christian Burial open to the public will be held on Tuesday, November 17th at 1:00 P.M. in St. Stephen’s Church with Rev. John Miller, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery near the family bench. Memorials may be made to the Parkinsons Association, the Alzheimers Association or to a charity of one’s choice.

The family wishes to thank all the staff who cared for Louise over the years at Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center for their steadfast care and attention to her needs.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.