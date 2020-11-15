Arthur J. Flick, 77, of 1405 Cherry Run Rd, Rimersburg, passed away at Mckinley Health Center in Brookville, Thursday November 12, 2020.

Art was born on January 5, 1943 in Huey. He was the son of Elmer “Ellsworth” and Buelah (Koch) Flick. Arthur married Audrey Hutchison on June 28, 1969 at the Rimersburg Methodist Church, and she survives.

Art was a Coal Miner and he worked 43 years in the mines. He was instrumental in starting Rosebud Mining and was the Superintendent. He also worked for West Point Mining and was the Superintendent there as well.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as a motor Sergeant. He was stationed in Germany, guarding the building of the Berlin Wall. Ironically his nephew served in Germany as well, guarding the removal of the Berlin Wall. Arthur was a member of the Hilltop Beagle Club and VFW Post 7132 in Rimersburg.

In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, showing beagle dogs and reading.

Art is survived by his wife, Audrey Flick of Rimersburg, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by six brothers; Leslie, Roger, Raymond, Gordan, Alfred, and Elmer Jr. Flick.

All services will be private.

Interment with Military Honors will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

The Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.