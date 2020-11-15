 

UPDATE: Thousands Left Without Power in Clarion County, Surrounding Areas

Sunday, November 15, 2020 @ 04:11 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

0812BD2E-CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Thousands of households and businesses were without power in Clarion County and surrounding areas Sunday evening following a brief thunderstorm and high winds.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Emergency officials reported multiple downed trees and utility lines.

In Clarion, emergency crews responded to a downed tree at a house located along Route 322 in Clarion, near Mark’s Auto on Riverhill.

1D4A8041

Multiple traffic signals were down as a result of the outage.

As of 8:00 p.m., around 7,000 outages were being reported in Clarion County.

Crews are working to restore power throughout the region; however, there is no timetable for restoration.


