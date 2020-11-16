New Emergency Communication Tower Planned for Cottage Hill

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County continues its plan to establish county-owned emergency communication towers instead of leased sites with the recent approval of a new tower located in Porter Township.

(Pictured: 9-1-1 Tower at Trinity Point)

The new tower could also offer opportunities to expand broadband in the county.

Last week Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley approved the lease to the county’s agreement with the owner of the Cottage Hill property and to the right-of-way agreements for the tower.

“As we’ve been talking about, this is one of the last ones that we will need to get out of our developing and constructing network so that we can put that money toward the site,” said Clarion County Director of Public Safety Jeff Smatters.

An additional site is also being considered for Beautiful Lookout, looking out over New Bethlehem, according to Smathers. Some of the rentals cost $30,000.00, and owning the towers and sites is expected to save Clarion County money in the long run.

“After the initial expense of the property and so on, the 250-foot-tower could be paid off in two and a half years,” Smathers said. “With the tower itself, you’re looking at about $250 to $280 thousand. Accessories such as generators and other things that we need are standard across the board. No matter what site we would go with, you would be able to swap out on generators, utility supplies, and things like that. After that, it will be free and clear.”

“We’re going to be moving over to microwave, and that is another $1500 to $1600 a month we will be saving, and we’ll drop a pass circuit.”

The county is also investigating if the COVID grant could fund part of the project because it improves emergency communication.

Commissioners approved a Lease To Own Agreement with Darl Edward George and Gina George for the land tract located in Porter Township, Clarion County Tax Map Number 24-030-070-000-00. The cost is $30,000.00 ($6,000.00 due upon execution of this agreement and four equal yearly installments of $6,000.00 per year, due September 1 of each year beginning on September 1, 2021).

Two right-of-way agreements at the cost of $1 each with Darl E. George and Gina George with Darl E. George and Gina George and the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority (RVMA).

“There’s an existing right away there with RMVA. They have a water tank there, and we will be able to partner on that right away with our RVMA.”

Smathers was also questioned if commercial ISP providers could benefit from the new tower as the entire community looks for a broader broadband strategy for Clarion County.

“Yes, is the simple answer. The towers are always built at 20 to 25 percent over capacity,” Smathers said. “It’s needed.”

