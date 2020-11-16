State Police Seeking Information on Hay Bale Set on Fire in Perry Township

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident where a hay bale was set on fire in Perry Township.

According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on November 9, an unknown individual(s) lit a round hay bale on fire along the edge of a field on Lime Plant Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say the individual(s) then fled the scene and the property owner was able to control the fire before it spread.

The hay bale is valued at $85.00

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

