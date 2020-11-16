 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Seeking Information on Hay Bale Set on Fire in Perry Township

Monday, November 16, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aPERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident where a hay bale was set on fire in Perry Township.

According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on November 9, an unknown individual(s) lit a round hay bale on fire along the edge of a field on Lime Plant Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say the individual(s) then fled the scene and the property owner was able to control the fire before it spread.

The hay bale is valued at $85.00

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.