A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 42. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow between 8pm and 9pm, then a chance of snow showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

