Charles Masters Brothers, Jr., “Chuck”, 77, returned to his heavenly home on November 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Chuck was born on September 15, 1943 in Venango County, a son of the late Charles and Ruby Brothers. He was a graduate of Victory High School and went on to have a successful career with the United States Postal Service. He retired as postmaster in 1992.

On September 4, 1963 he married Susan Bowers, as they recently celebrated their 57th year of marriage.

Throughout the years, Chuck enjoyed officiating high school basketball, golfing, hunting and, most of all, riding motorcycles.

Until his health conditions made it impossible, Chuck was active in the life of the Church of the Nazarene Grove City, as well as working with many ministry efforts including Prison Ministry, Death Row Motorcycle Ministries, Hospice, and conducted an Alzheimer’s Ministry at a local nursing home.

In addition to his wife Susan, he is survived by his daughter Melissa (John) Galbo, Hermitage; his son John Brothers, Mercer; sisters Connie Roxberry, Franklin; Patricia (Thomas) King, Florida; Beverly (Robert) Palmer, Florida; a brother Gary Brothers (Kris Knox), Franklin; sister-in-law Marlene (Frank) Hoffman, Grove City; his five Grandchildren; a Great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law William Roxberry.

A service in remembrance will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in honor to the Church of the Nazarene Grove City, 520 N. Center St., Grove City, PA 16127.

