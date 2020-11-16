Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cookie Brittle

Perfect for a last minute dessert!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar



2 cups all-purpose flour1-1/4 cups peanut butter chips1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans

Directions

-In a small bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Gradually add flour and mix well. Stir in peanut butter chips.

-Line a 15x10x1-in. baking pan with foil; coat with cooking spray. Gently press dough into the pan; sprinkle with pecans and press into dough.

-Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack. Invert pan and remove foil. Break brittle into pieces; store in an airtight container.

