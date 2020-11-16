Clarion Hospital Reports 66 New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 66 new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The previous report was released on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Monday, November 16, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 11/15/2020: 8,026

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 6,654

Positives: 482

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/15/2020: 24,322

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 9,858

Positives: 416

Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday, November 14.

Hospital Inpatients. As of 11/16/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital:

5 patients. 1 suspected. 4 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital:

32 patients. 1 suspected. 31 confirmed. 5 ICU.

Butler Health System recommends the following to reduce the risk of infection:

– Protect yourself and those around you: wear a mask.

– Mass gatherings spread infection. Avoid groups of people.

– Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others.

– Wash your hands.

– Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

