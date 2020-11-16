 

Clarion Hospital Reports 66 New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday

Monday, November 16, 2020 @ 12:11 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

image (4)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 66 new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The previous report was released on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Monday, November 16, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 11/15/2020: 8,026
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 6,654
Positives: 482

Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 11/15/2020: 24,322
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 9,858
Positives: 416

Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday, November 14.

Hospital Inpatients. As of 11/16/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital:
5 patients. 1 suspected. 4 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital:
32 patients. 1 suspected. 31 confirmed. 5 ICU.

Butler Health System recommends the following to reduce the risk of infection:

– Protect yourself and those around you: wear a mask.
– Mass gatherings spread infection. Avoid groups of people.
– Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others.
– Wash your hands.
– Cover coughs and sneezes.
– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

