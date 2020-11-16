Jum “Earl Edward” Berlin passed away unexpectedly at home November 14, 2020.

Jum was born to George and Erma Berlin on September 18, 1949.

He married Lori “Lou” Kahle Brand on July 10, 1999, at Good Shepherd U.M.C., where he was a lifetime member.

He is survived by his wife, children: Benjamin (Beth) Berlin, Joshua (Nikki) Berlin, Sarah (Marc) Tambor, Natasha (Ben Gilbert) Sibble, and Chasdon Brand; grandchildren: Lauren, Kaoz, Allison, Harmony, Wish, Wyatt, Maddox, Lorinda, Kataryn, and Earlon, as well as the entire Kahle Clan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Easter Hope Berlin and Nancy Berlin.

Jum was proud to be a lifetime Scouter as an Eagle Scout and a Scout Master to Troop 58, Leeper, PA. He enjoyed teaching Wyatt, Lorinda, Kataryn, and Earlon some of the scouting skills.

He enjoyed taking care of his “ranch” and repurposing its old buildings with his woodworking expertise and playing cards with the Kahle Clan and his “poker buddies”.

He was known throughout the Leeper community as an expert woodworker, as a former owner of Briar Hill Rustic Furniture, and greatly involved in the construction of Good Shepherd U.M.C. He was an ambulance driver and first responder for Farmington Twp. Ambulance Service. He was also well known in the Marienville Community for his compassion, stories, and smile while employed as a driver for Forest County Transportation during his “retirement”.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to his lifetime best friend, Sam Ward, for his support over the years and to Vincent Rovansek for his friendship and care within the last few months.

Due to COVID-19, viewing will be private. Graveside services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:30PM, at Kahletown Community Church located at 17 Kahletown Road, Siegel, PA 15860 and open to all who want to attend. Arrangements are entrusted to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper.

Memorials may be made in Jum’s honor to Clarion Forest Visiting Nurse Assoc. Inc., 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 122, Leeper, PA 16233.

