Featured Local Job: Corrections Officers

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for full-time and part-time Corrections Officers to work within the Venango County Prison.

Required qualifications: Possess a high school diploma, or the equivalent, plus some experience typing and using personal computers. First aid and CPR helpful. You must be a Pennsylvania resident and possess a valid PA driver’s license. No experience required. Training provided on the job.

Position benefits include fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee as well as participation in the county defined benefit pension program, and more.

Applications may be obtained online by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Monday, November 23rd, 2020 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

