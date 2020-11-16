Helen Anchors London Hatch, 92, of Emlenton, went to be with the Lord late Saturday afternoon, November 14, 2020 in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving family.

Helen was born in Foxburg on December 29, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Margaret “Maggie” Jackson Anchors.

She graduated from Parker High School where she was active in photo club, Latin club, and was secretary to the math teacher in her senior year of high school.

Helen was baptized at the Memorial Church of Our Father in Foxburg and she attended there in her early years. She later became a member of the Foxburg and Emlenton United Methodist Churches and attended the Rockland United Methodist Church with her second husband, Gerald Hatch.

Helen’s first job was at a little restaurant, “Honky Tonk,” owned by McCoy and Marshall in Foxburg. She was later employed at the Erie Register and Knox Glass in Parker. From 1992 through 1999 Helen was employed by Venango Home Health Care and the VNA.

Helen was preceded in death on July 27, 1981 by her first husband, Glenn London. The Londons were married on December 23, 1947. They raised four sons and also cared for Helen’s parents. Helen lived most of her life in the A-C Valley area.

Helen was also preceded in death by her second husband, Gerald “Jerry” Hatch on June 8, 2008. Helen and Jerry were married on February 26, 2000 and lived in Rockland. Helen enjoyed helping people, traveling, camping, fishing, and riding four wheelers. She and her second husband, Jerry, enjoyed bicycling and traveling, especially their trip to Alaska.

Surviving is a son, Joe London and his wife, Becky, of Emlenton; a daughter-in-law, Carol London and her companion, Joe, of Jamestown; step children, Jerrilyn Weber of North Carolina, Jed Hatch and his wife, Lynne, of Rockland, and Jeanne Biltz and her husband, Charles, of Henry’s Bend; a grandson, Dale London of Jamestown; step grandchildren, Jerry Lee Weber and his wife, Eleana of Sneed Ferry, NC, Jennifer Weber and her husband, Jason Brown, of Carbondale, IL, Boyd Hatch of Rockland, Emily Hatch of New York, NY, and Ashley Biltz of Franklin; a great granddaughter, Alysha London of Jamestown; step great grandchildren, Michael and Scott Arnold of Sneed Ferry, NC, and Maisie June Brown of Carbondale, IL, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Helen was preceded in death by her sons, an infant in 1947, David Paul London in 1989, and Dan London in 2015; two infant granddaughters, Shelly and Angela London; her sisters, Marie Lawson and Elsie Gadsby; her brothers, Warren, Harry, and Howard Anchors, and a stepson, Jeffrey Hatch.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Steven Harrell, pastor of the Emlenton United Methodist Church, and Rev. Paula Grucza, former pastor, officiating. Private interment will follow in Allegheny Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emlenton United Methodist Church, PO Box 721, Emlenton, PA 16373 or Venango Co. Youth for Christ, PO Box 27, Seneca, PA 16346. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

