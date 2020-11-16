Jacqueline Ann (Jackie, Gamie) Webber Atkinson passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital due to a brief illness.

Jackie graced this world September 23, 1940 in West Middlesex and during her time here, she treated everyone she met with love and kindness.

Jackie was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary Wade Webber.

Growing up, she enjoyed spending her time in Buhl Park in Sharon with her brothers. She moved to the Clarion area in the 60s where she worked cleaning various businesses, worked at Wolf Furniture, and babysat many children in the area over the years as well. S

he married Harold C. Atkinson on January 31, 1960, who proceeded her in death.

She was a founding member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary in Clarion.

Jackie enjoyed watching Sam Elliott movies, NASCAR, and NCIS, as she was an avid Mark Harmon fan along with George Strait. She also enjoyed crafting, sewing, baking, watching hummingbirds, and spending time with her family and aides.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Terry) Wensel of Strattanville and Deborah (Joe) Bottaro of Clarion; her son, Jeff Atkinson of Mechanicsville; her grandchildren, Ashley Wensel of Limestone, TJ Wensel, Jr. (Caitlyn) of Lincoln, NE, and Kyle and Sarah Bottaro, both of Clarion; a step-grandson, Keith (Megan) Wensel of St Marys, GA; two step great grandchildren, Laiken and Logan Wensel, both of St Marys, GA; and a brother, Robert Webber of Spartanburg, SC. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, Tiffany (David) Langham, Brent Webber, Chad Webber, Jordan (Cassy) Webber, and Caleb Webber.

She leaves behind her great-grand animals, Amren, who she loved to share her table scraps with, Aelin, Thumper, and Gigi, who were her cuddle companions. Along with the goats who provided her much entertainment on their adventures.

In addition to her husband and parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her brothers, Daniel and Ronald Webber; aunts, Patricia Wade and Doris Cavell; and 2 guard dogs, Pochit and Buster.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. All services will be private. Interment will be held in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

