Janice T. Erwin, 85, of Cranberry, passed away at 10:52 A.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

The daughter of Lawrence and Irene Burchfield Turner, she was born in Franklin on March 21, 1935. She was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Mrs. Erwin worked for 23 years at Merisol Antioxidants in Oil City. At the time of her retirement she was a customer service representative. She also had been a member of the Franklin-Oil City Traffic Club.

She enjoyed Gardening and making stained glass windows and lamps. Janice loved animals, playing cards with her family and friends and also playing Bingo.

On December 23, 1965 she married Ronald E. Erwin and he died December 4, 2001.

Surviving are a son John L. Erwin and his wife Diana of Cranberry; a daughter Rebecca Erwin – Cohen and her husband Jeff of Hagerstown, MD; two step-sons Russell Erwin and his wife Sharon of Salisbury, MD, Thomas Erwin and his wife Christy of Columbia, MD and a step-daughter Barbara Powers and her husband Tom of Presque Isle, ME; seven grandchildren, John Samuel Erwin and his wife Cassie, Aislinn Cohen, Chad Erwin and his wife Jackie, Michael Erwin, Michelle Erwin Careness and husband Mike, Travis Powers and Nicholas Powers and seven great-grandchildren.

She is survived by a sister Mrs. Leonard (Virginia) Smith of Franklin and a brother Eugene Turner and his wife Luella of Elora, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter Sally Jo Erwin and three brothers William C. Turner, James R. Turner and Bruce E. Turner.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. Due to the new orders of Governor Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

Interment will follow in the Heckathorn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.