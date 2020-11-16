JoAnn McClain Spence, 91, of Oil City, passed away on November 13, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born July 2, 1929 in Tylersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Freda Daum Allio.

JoAnn was a Tylersburg High School student. She was Methodist in faith.

JoAnn loved to read, sew, and enjoyed time in her garden.

JoAnn is survived by two children, Roberta Cauvel and Terry McClain; eight grandchildren, Troy Hutchinson, Jamey Richards, Rob Scouten, Amy Scouten, Amanda Cauvel, Sara Bennefield, Emily Bennefield, and Travis McClain; eight great-grandhcildren, Ashley Bennefield, Samantha Bennefield, Isaac Bennefield, Faith Hutchinson, Ian McClain, Ben Richards, Jacob Bennefield, and Matthew Bennefield; and one great great-granddaughter, Arianna Gilmore.

In addition to her parents, Freda and Howard, preceding JoAnn in death is her husband, Robert L. McClain, and two daughters, Linda J Hutchinson, Pamela S Scouten. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be no visitation.

A public graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 11:00 am in Grove Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Randy Richey, Pastor of Oak Grove Church in Stoneboro, officiating. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing even while attending outside. Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To leave a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.



