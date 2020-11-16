 

Knox Man Injured in Route 208 Crash

Monday, November 16, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was injured in a crash that occurred last week on State Route 208.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 1:24 p.m. on November 10, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 208, just east of Shettler Road, Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 90-year-old Walter G. Ritts, of Knox, was operating a 2018 Ford Escape, traveling west on State Route 208 when he pulled off the shoulder of the roadway and struck a mailbox. The vehicle then proceeded into a ditch off the shoulder of the roadway and came to a final rest.

Ritts suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

He was wearing a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Knox Area Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.


