Paul Raymond Wolcott died on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Oil City Healthcare, from COVID-19. He was 83 years old.

Paul was born on September 14, 1937 to Grace Millspaw Wolcott and Floyd Wolcott. He was the youngest of five siblings: Edward, Darwin, Virginia, James and Laurel, who have all preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Wolcott and her spouse, Karin Flores of Metuchen, NJ and Tammy Wolcott of Erie, PA. Additionally, he is survived by his nephew, Joe Gerzina and his wife Debra of Oil City, PA and Pawleys Island, SC, who were his caretakers, granddaughters Claire Flores, Brandi Young, Amber Morales, Casper Angel Louise Moore, Stacey Mitchell, who was considered a special family member and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Paul graduated from Corry High School in 1955. At age 17, he enlisted in the Navy, trained as an aviation technician and was honorably discharged in 1958. He spent the next fifty plus years in the Corry area, moving to Oil City in 2015.

Paul was a creative story teller and conversationalist. He could weave a story from any topic. He enjoyed bowling, archery, hunting, crawdad fishing, coloring and music. He was a devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Steelers, but was most loyal to the Washington (Redskins) Football Team. He enjoyed membership at the Oil City Moose Club. As a community member, he was a devoted supporter of the American Red Cross, donating over 10 gallons of blood in his life time. Additionally, he supported the Community Playhouse, Venango County Humane Society and the Oil City YMCA where he donated a weight lifting machine specifically made for handicapped members in wheelchairs. Paul wanted few possessions, knowing that material things can never be a substitute for the love of family and friends.

The family would like to thank Kim, Vicki, Sue and Joan, at the Oil City Healthcare Facility, for the kind attention and special care that they gave Paul during his residency. The family would also like to thank Katie and Dave at the YMCA. Dave will be especially remembered for his healing talents as a therapist and for the friendship and companionship he shared with Paul.

Respecting the COVID-19 guidelines, that are put in place to ensure the safety and health of others, a private memorial service will be observed at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be at the Edinboro Cemetery in Edinboro, PA.

Memorials may be made to the Soles4Souls Charity Foundation and to the Corry Community Library.

The Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

