Sandra E. Hughes, 77, of Franklin, passed away Saturday at Sugar Creek Station.

Sandy was born January 9, 1943 to the late Joan and Wallace DeLong in Franklin, PA.

She was married to the love of her life, Richard Hughes, May 11, 1960. They shared 60 beautiful years together. They enjoyed many adventures and endless love for each other.

Left to cherish her memory are their three children, Richard Hughes, Sr. and his fiance, Kathy Davis; daughters, Christina Ewing and her husband, Speedy, and Melissa Knox and her companion, Bert Taylor; eight grandchildren, Richard Hughes, Jr., Mandy Shingledecker and her husband, Travis, Colt Hughes and his companion, Jordan Lindsey, David Sibble, Jessica Ewing-Falco and her companion, Justin Zacherl, Royanna Thomas and her husband, Ben, Joe Case and his wife, Liz, and Lisa Martin and her husband, Greg; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are her siblings, George DeLong and his wife, Faith, and Debbie Rice and her husband, Lee.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gaylord DeLong; and sister, Linda Hood.

Throughout her life, she gained many friends through her involvement in bowling, volleyball, and weekly bingo. She was very competitive and loved to win, but mostly just enjoyed the company she was with. She loved fishing, camping, and playing cards.

Always chatting, smiling, and cracking witty jokes, she will be remembered by all who knew her as a true gem.

Completely devoted to her husband and family, her greatest joy in life was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Every family event was full of love and hugs from her.

Although many years were clouded by Alzheimer’s, her infectious smile always remained. The family wishes to sincerely thank the nursing staff at Sugar Creek Station.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sugar Creek Station, 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin, PA 16323, in Sandy’s name.

Family and friends may be received on at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for Sandy will be held privately for the family with Reverend Bobbie Nelson, pastor of the Kennerdell Church of God, officiating.

A live stream of Sandy’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream.

Sandy will be laid to rest at Graham Cemetery.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

