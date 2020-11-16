School Closings and Delays Due to Power Outages for Monday, November 16, 2020

A look at area school closings and delays for Monday, November 16, 2020, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.

UPDATED: 7:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020

SCHOOLS:

Forest Area Schools – CLOSED – Due to widespread power outages, the Forest Area Schools will be closed today. There will be no remote learning for students.

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School delays are brought to you by MV Property Care and Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.