State Police Investigating Theft of Hunting Camera

Monday, November 16, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating the theft of a digital hunting camera in Salem Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, sometime between noon on October 20 and 11:30 a.m. on November 6, an unknown individual(s) stole a black and brown Cudde-Back digital hunting camera, valued at $220.00.

Police say the camera’s location was back a trail about 3/4 of a mile in a wooded area along Baker Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Anyone with information related to this theft is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.


