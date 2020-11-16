Storm Tears Through Local Region

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The storm that tore through our local region on Sunday afternoon and evening left many without power for hours, with some outages extending into Monday.

(Photo: Piney Dam Road. Photo courtesy of Russ Elliott.)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received several calls reporting trees and power lines down all across the county late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

“There were wires down everywhere and a lot of people were without power,” the representative told exploreClarion.com.

The representative reported that every emergency service agency in Clarion and Forest Counties were sent out on multiple calls, and widespread damage was reported all across both counties.

The storm took a big toll in Venango and Jefferson counties, as well.

A representative of Venango County 9-1-1 reported they received a total of 601 calls on Sunday, with most of the agencies in the county responding to multiple calls.

A representative of Jefferson County 9-1-1 reported they received well over 100 calls just for trees and lines down on Sunday, which also ranged all across the county.

Road closures due to downed trees, limbs, and utility lines were also reported all across the area.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, several roads in Clarion and Forest Counties remained closed, including River Road in Forest County, Allio Drive in Farmington Township, Huey Road near Cherry Run Road, Beaver Furnace Road in Beaver Township, and Whitehill Road and Camp Coffman Road both in Ashland Township.

According to Will Boye, a spokesman for First Energy Corporation, which operates West Penn Power, there were multiple outages due to wind damage through the area.

As of Sunday night, they had received notification of over 30,000 customers without power through our region.

Early Monday morning, there were still 690 customers in Clarion County, 970 in Jefferson County, 3,800 in Venango County, and 2,650 in Forest County without power.

“Our crews have been working overnight and will continue to work through the day to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” Boye said.

“Given the extent of damage, some outages could extend into tomorrow.”

Calls to Central Electric for updates on their current outages were not immediately returned.

