Tuesday, November 17, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers, mainly before 4pm. High near 39. Light northwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


