AAA: Gas Prices Rise in Pennsylvania; National Average Moves Upward

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gas pump valeroCLARION CO., Pa. – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is two cents higher this week at $2.504 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $2.496 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $2.599. The average in Jefferson County is $2.516.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $2.504
Average price during the week of November 9, 2020 $2.482

Average price during the week of November 18, 2019 $2.770

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.590 Altoona
$2.596 Beaver
$2.579 Bradford
$2.516 Brookville
$2.419 Butler
$2.496 Clarion
$2.398 DuBois
$2.571 Erie
$2.398 Greensburg
$2.595 Indiana
$2.348 Jeannette
$2.581 Kittanning
$2.513 Latrobe
$2.583 Meadville
$2.581 Mercer
$2.218 New Castle
$2.589 New Kensington
$2.599 Oil City
$2.495 Pittsburgh
$2.521 Sharon
$2.558 Uniontown
$2.599 Warren
$2.252 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Motorists are paying more to fill up than last Monday in nearly 30 states, with most paying just a few pennies more. On the week, South Carolina (+8 cents) saw the largest increase followed by these states who each had a six cent increase: Michigan, New Mexico, Indiana, Delaware, and Minnesota.

With the majority of states seeing increases, the national gas price average pushed a penny more expensive. The overall weekly increases seen across the country are likely a reaction to the latest Energy Information Administration’s report showing increased demand (from 8.3 million b/d to 8.7 million b/d) while supply dwindled by 2.3 million bbl. This could be a short-lived trend, however, as many states are seeing rising COVID-19 case numbers, which could lead to lower demand.

Despite the weekly increase, gas prices remain cheap both compared to last month (-5 cents) and last year (-48 cents).

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 99 cents to settle at $40.13. Domestic crude prices decreased at the end of the day due to rising coronavirus infections worldwide.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.


