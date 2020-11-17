Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Rustic Nut Bars

You’ll love crunching on these chewy, gooey bars!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon plus 3/4 cup cold butter, divided

2-1/3 cups all-purpose flour



1/2 cup sugar1/2 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1 large egg, room temperature, lightly beaten

TOPPING:

2/3 cup honey

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons butter, cubed

2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

1 cup chopped hazelnuts, toasted

1 cup salted cashews

1 cup pistachios

1 cup salted roasted almonds

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. Line a 13×9-in. baking pan with foil, letting ends extend over sides by 1 in. Grease foil with 1 tablespoon butter.

-In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut in the remaining butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in egg until blended (mixture will be dry). Press firmly onto bottom of prepared pan.

-Bake 18-20 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.

-In a large heavy saucepan, combine honey, brown sugar, and salt; bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently to dissolve sugar. Boil 2 minutes without stirring. Stir in butter and cream; return to a boil. Cook and stir 1 minute or until smooth. Remove from heat; stir in nuts. Spread over crust.

-Bake 15-20 minutes or until topping is bubbly. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Lifting with foil, remove from pan. Discard foil; cut into bars.

