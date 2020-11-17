 

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center to Host Online Job Fair on Thursday

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Clarview SignSLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is hosting an online Job Fair on Thursday, November 19.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Join the Online Campus Job Fair via Zoom to learn how you can become a part of the Clarview Campus family. Register today to learn about the campus openings.

Join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/92924948922

Clarview Job Fair

Clarview z

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255.

For more information visit https://www.clarviewnursing.com/.

14663 Route 68
Sligo, PA 16255


