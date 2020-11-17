Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center to Host Online Job Fair on Thursday
Tuesday, November 17, 2020 @ 12:11 AM
SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is hosting an online Job Fair on Thursday, November 19.
The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Join the Online Campus Job Fair via Zoom to learn how you can become a part of the Clarview Campus family. Register today to learn about the campus openings.
Join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/92924948922
Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255.
For more information visit https://www.clarviewnursing.com/.
