Emergency Personnel Respond to Rollover Crash on I-80 in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township early Tuesday morning.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the accident was reported on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 62-mile marker around 6:11 a.m.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

LifeFlight and STAT MedEvac were also contacted, but both declined to fly due to weather conditions.

Crews remained at the scene as of 6:55 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

