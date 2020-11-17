Emergency Personnel Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 36

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on State Route 36 in Eldred Township late Tuesday morning.

According to a representative of Jefferson County 9-1-1, the accident was reported around 10:57 a.m.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, and Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Crews remained at the scene as of noon.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

