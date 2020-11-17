 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Gov. Wolf: COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts in Place are Vital to Help Stop the Spread

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

20200729-Enforcement-RolesHARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the state’s existing mitigation efforts remain in place and are more important than ever to understand and follow.

“The fall surge in cases is something we expected and were prepared for and we’ve learned a lot since the spring, but as I’ve said many times, the virus goes where it wants, we must do all that we can to ward it off and protect ourselves, our loved ones, our communities, and our health care systems,” Gov. Wolf said. “The current mitigation efforts and orders in place are more important than ever. We must unite against COVID and follow these orders.”

The following chart outlines current restrictions in place:

The Wolf Administration supports local officials who choose to maintain additional restrictions. The following counties are under additional local restrictions: Philadelphia.

“As Pennsylvania continues to see cases rise each day, we remain vigilant in our efforts to protect Pennsylvanians by making testing widely available and encouraging mitigation efforts that we know to be effective,” Gov. Wolf said. “I ask that all Pennsylvanians follow these orders and look out for one another so we can stop the spread.”

Visit pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/ or the Pennsylvania Department of Health coronavirus pages for more information.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.