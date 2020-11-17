Gov. Wolf: COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts in Place are Vital to Help Stop the Spread

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the state’s existing mitigation efforts remain in place and are more important than ever to understand and follow.

“The fall surge in cases is something we expected and were prepared for and we’ve learned a lot since the spring, but as I’ve said many times, the virus goes where it wants, we must do all that we can to ward it off and protect ourselves, our loved ones, our communities, and our health care systems,” Gov. Wolf said. “The current mitigation efforts and orders in place are more important than ever. We must unite against COVID and follow these orders.”

The following chart outlines current restrictions in place:

The Wolf Administration supports local officials who choose to maintain additional restrictions. The following counties are under additional local restrictions: Philadelphia.

“As Pennsylvania continues to see cases rise each day, we remain vigilant in our efforts to protect Pennsylvanians by making testing widely available and encouraging mitigation efforts that we know to be effective,” Gov. Wolf said. “I ask that all Pennsylvanians follow these orders and look out for one another so we can stop the spread.”

Visit pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/ or the Pennsylvania Department of Health coronavirus pages for more information.

