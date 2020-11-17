 

SPONSORED: End of the Year Sale Going On Now at McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring!

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

dog-newCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – If you are a DIY-er, this is your time to shine! New inventory is already arriving for 2021, so McMillen’s is making room by offering discounts on all in-stock flooring of all kinds.

All room-sized carpet remnants, in-stock carpets on the rolls, carpet tiles, sheet vinyl remnants, and six different colors of waterproof vinyl plank are all on sale. This includes the premium LVT (Luxury Vinyl Tile) made in the USA.

IMG_1545 (1)

It’s all on sale now!

Skippy says, “With the holidays approaching, now is the time to cash in on the savings and get that special person (or yourself) something they will thank you for 365 days of the year!”

IMG_1539 (1)

McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring is located at 11993 Route 66, Clarion, Pa.

STORE HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

McMillen's aaa

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.


