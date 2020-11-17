Oil City Police Seeking Suspect in Retail Theft

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred recently at Advanced Auto.

According to police, the theft occurred around 4:00 p.m. on November 16.

The suspect, described as a white male wearing an orange shirt, can be seen leaving the store in the provided photo above.

Anyone with information related to this theft or the identity of the man pictured is asked to contact Oil City Police at 814-678-3080.

