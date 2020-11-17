Pa. Dept. of Health: 20 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Two New Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 17, that there were 5,900 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 275,513.

This is the highest daily increase of cases.

There are 2,575 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 558 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 6 – November 12 stood at 9.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 10 and November 16 is 366,744 with 35,317 positive cases. There were 42,584 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 16.

As of 11:59 p.m., Monday, November 16, there were 30 new deaths reported for a total of 9,355 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 9,305 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 644 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,588,467 patients who have tested negative to date.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/17/20 – 5,900

11/16/20 – 4,476

11/15/20 – 5,199

11/14/20 – 5,551

11/13/20 – 5,531

11/12/20 – 5,488

11/11/20 – 4,711

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 1251 26 1277 31 Butler 2983 125 3108 46 Clarion 536 20 556 4 Clearfield 874 35 909 8 Crawford 1097 81 1178 6 Elk 368 9 377 3 Forest 27 2 29 1 Indiana 1828 33 1861 26 Jefferson 434 12 446 4 McKean 282 18 300 2 Mercer 1913 60 1973 30 Venango 574 16 590 1 Warren 111 7 118 1

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 30,055 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,184 cases among employees, for a total of 36,239 at 1,162 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,086 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,602 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

