 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 338

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 338 last week.

According to police, the accident happened around 8:53 p.m. on November 6, on Route 338, just south of Darby Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 24-year-old Trevor C. Miller, of Emlenton, was operating a 1999 Ford F-350, traveling south on State Route 338 when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a guide rail on the west side of the road. It then re-entered the roadway, traveled across both lanes, and struck a guide rail on the east side of the road.

Miller tried to regain control of the vehicle in the northbound lane, and the vehicle then sideswiped a 1998 Subaru Outback, operated by 20-year-old Corra L. Black, of Knox, that was traveling north, according to police.

Black, Miller, and Miller’s passenger, identified as 28-year-old Ricki L. Elliott, of Sligo, were all using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Knox Area Ambulance also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.