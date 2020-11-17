Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 338

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 338 last week.

According to police, the accident happened around 8:53 p.m. on November 6, on Route 338, just south of Darby Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 24-year-old Trevor C. Miller, of Emlenton, was operating a 1999 Ford F-350, traveling south on State Route 338 when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a guide rail on the west side of the road. It then re-entered the roadway, traveled across both lanes, and struck a guide rail on the east side of the road.

Miller tried to regain control of the vehicle in the northbound lane, and the vehicle then sideswiped a 1998 Subaru Outback, operated by 20-year-old Corra L. Black, of Knox, that was traveling north, according to police.

Black, Miller, and Miller’s passenger, identified as 28-year-old Ricki L. Elliott, of Sligo, were all using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Knox Area Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.