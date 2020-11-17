Ralph L. Sharrar

Ralph Lee Sharrar, 62, of Seneca, died Saturday evening, November 14, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a lengthy illness and a declining period of health.

He was born in Anchorage, Alaska on October 13, 1958, a son of the late Elmer L. and Nancy I. (Berlin) Sharrar.

Ralph was a graduate of Oil City High School. He then served in the United States Air Force.

He was of the catholic faith.

Ralph enjoyed watching sports on television, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Boston Celtics.

He was employed for many years at Story & Clark Piano Factory in Seneca. He then worked for Clarion Industries.

He was married to Mary Darlene (Douglas), and she preceded him in death on August 18, 2019.

He is survived by three brothers, Jeffrey Sharrar and his wife Doris of Titusville, Mike Sharrar, and Pat Sharrar, both of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Sharrar.

There will be no visitation or funeral service held.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Ralph’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

