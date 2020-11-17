Richard T. (Duck) Carnahan, age 69, of Clarion, passed away on November 15, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.

He was born in Clarion, on May 25, 1951 to the late Harry and Helen (Craig) Carnahan.

Rick graduated from Clarion Limestone High-school in 1969. He retired from DCNR Forestry at Clear Creek State Forest in 2016 after 15 years of service and served as a forest fire warden for 25 years. He enjoyed Brit Floyd concerts at the Benedum and Johnstown. Rick enjoyed watching Steelers and Penn State Football and the Pirates. He was also a member of the Eagles, Moose Club and the American Legion.

He is survived by his significant other, Rebecca (Becky) Eyler of Clarion, 2 brothers, Michael (Melissa) Carnahan of Strattanville and Doug (Carol) Carnahan of Shippenville. He is also survived by 2 nephews, Kurt (Jessica) Carnahan and TJ Carnahan.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home. Due to the new orders of Gov. Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

Friends and family may send online condolences and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

