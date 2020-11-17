SPONSORED: Cyber Cash & Truck Month Deals Are BIG at Redbank Chevrolet!
Tuesday, November 17, 2020 @ 12:11 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Cyber Cash and Truck Month Deals are BIG at Redbank Chevrolet!
Stop in or Shop Online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com
There are lots of new Chevrolets arriving daily.
Don’t Delay — Truck Month and Cyber Cash deals end on November 30, 2020.
No vehicles were harmed in the filming of this video!
For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet’s website at https://www.redbankchevrolet.com/.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street in New Bethlehem, Pa.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.