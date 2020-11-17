 

Steven Lee Hollingsworth

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 @ 09:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Steven Lee Hollingsworth, age 62, of Clarion, passed away on November 15, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.

He was born on November 22, 1957 in Neubruecke, Germany to the late David and Elfriede Hollingsworth.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Strattanville Cemetery with Rev. Jeffrey D. Foor of the Strattanville United Methodist Church officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory.

Friends and family may send online condolences and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


