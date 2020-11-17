The Haskell House Now Open for Business in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Haskell House, a new event venue located at the corner of Main Street and 5th Avenue in Clarion, is officially open for business.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

After a lengthy renovation process, slowed significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic, the venue officially opened on November 1.

According to co-owner Jake Bauer, the overall renovation of the venue space took approximately 13 months, including a one-month layoff due to COVID-19.

Although that month was a significant delay in itself, it wasn’t the only delay caused by the ongoing pandemic. Bauer noted that delays in the delivery of materials also slowed the renovations.

“We were originally slated to open in April, but that was pushed back significantly due to COVID-19 and regulations,” Bauer said.

“Several events – weddings, showers, holiday parties – were canceled due to occupancy limits. In some cases, events were canceled because people don’t want to put attendees at risk.”

The building, which dates back to the mid-19th century, has housed several other entities over the years including Arnold’s Big Store, a funeral home, Haskell Furniture, and Clarion County Probation.

While the wait to finish the initial renovations has taken longer than anticipated, Bauer said he’s more than pleased with the way the venue turned out.

“We are working on some finishing touches, but everything has by far exceeded our expectations. Jeremy Dolby and the guys at Dolby Customs did a great job transforming the building from office space to a first-class event venue. I couldn’t be happier with the final product.”

Bauer noted that one of his favorite parts of the completed venue is the custom bar.

“The custom-made wood slab bar created by Dolby Customs is a work of art. I gave Jeremy free rein to create a bar that would stand out, and he didn’t disappoint.”

According to Bauer, while the event venue is finished and open, there is still more work to be done in the building.

“We’re still in the planning stages of the second floor but expect an announcement to be made early next year that will reveal some of our plans.”

While Bauer still has more plans ahead, he said that the venue itself has garnered a good deal of interest, with many people already calling to book events.

“We are booking new events every day. Now that people can come in and tour the venue, our bookings have increased exponentially.”

Beyond just those looking for a venue in the near future, Bauer noted the local community has also shown enthusiasm for the project.

“The community is excited about what we are doing. Everyone who visits the venue says the same thing – they’re glad that we’re working hard to restore what is an anchor building in the Clarion community. It’s one of the first landmarks that people see when they enter Clarion Borough and helps to improve the overall appearance of the town.

“It’s our hope that The Haskell House will be here for generations to come.”

The Haskell House can be reached at 814-227-8054 or thehaskellhouse@gmail.com.

