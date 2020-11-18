Clarion Blueprint Community Seeking Community Input on Perception Survey

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Blueprint Community, Inc. is inviting the greater Clarion community to offer their opinion on a series of standard perceptual questions about Downtown Clarion.

The purpose of this survey tool is to get a better idea of how people feel about common attributes that contribute to a “sense of place” within the business district and to guide the organization in their revitalization strategies.

The survey is the first step in a two-year revitalization initiative in partnership with the Clarion Blueprint Community, Inc., Pennsylvania Downtown Center, and USDA Rural Development as part of their Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge project in Pennsylvania.

Take the survey here.

