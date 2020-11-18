2021 PA Farm Show Asks Pennsylvanians, ‘Oh, Say, Can You Sing?’

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invites singers statewide to enter “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?”, a star-spangled sing-off for the chance to inspire 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show virtual viewers with their voices.

Each morning, the 105th PA Farm Show will feature talented Pennsylvanians — individuals, members of the same household, or socially-distanced groups — singing the national anthem to kick off a day of virtual events. The contest, which ends on December 7, will determine who wins the honor of singing each morning.

“Every year, thousands are inspired online by the voices of Pennsylvanians celebrating life and agriculture in the land of the free and the home of the brave,” Secretary Redding said. “In these challenging times, our days will look different at the 2021 Farm Show. But our focus will remain on Cultivating Tomorrow and our national anthem is a perfect reminder that our tomorrows are full of hope and promise.”

The contest is open to Pennsylvania residents of all ages. This year, groups must be members of the same household or must be safely socially distanced. Previously recorded videos are ineligible. The department is seeking creative, original recordings in creative settings. Entrants must sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” from start to finish, without instrumental accompaniment.

“If you sing to your cattle or serenade your crops from the cab of a tractor, that’s what we want to see,” Redding added. “We don’t need flashy editing or special effects, just your beautiful voices and surroundings that reflect today’s reality, whether it’s over Zoom or in the barn.”

Contestants enter by uploading a video of themselves singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” without instrumental accompaniment, to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page, facebook.com/pafarmshow.

Videos must be uploaded between Monday, November 16, 2020, at 8:00 AM EST and Monday, December 7, at 12:00 PM EST. Entrants who do not have Facebook accounts may submit a video via a parent, guardian, or organization’s account.

Eight winners will be selected by a panel of judges and notified via email. When all winners are confirmed, they will be announced on PA Farm Show social media by 4:00 PM on Wednesday, December 16.

Full contest details are available online or on the Farm Show Facebook page. Find out more about the 2021 Virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show at farmshow.pa.gov.

