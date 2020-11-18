A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.